The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Fancy and Fanzie.
At 2 years old, sweet Fancy finds herself waiting near the entrance at Galveston Island Humane Society hoping each time the door opens it is the family that came just for her. Fancy has a very soft short coat with dark tabby markings and white feet. She is eager for affection — if you are within reach, she will be rubbing against your legs or nuzzling her head into your hand. Fancy is skeptical of other feline friends — she will readily assure you that she can provide enough love as a lone agent. She has been waiting for someone to come take her home since May.
Fanzie is a special little guy who looks like he may be a distant relative to some fictional creatures. Just take a look at those oversized ears and pleading eyes. His little white and tan shorthaired body is so tiny in comparison to his large ears. He needs his next home to be his forever home very badly. He has had a rough five year start to his life, but his happy attitude and snuggly demeanor wouldn’t lead you to think so. Fanzie has been described as the most loving and well-mannered little dog by a previous family; however, he is very jealous with his humans and must be the only dog. This means it’s taking a little longer to find the family for him. If you have the dedication and devotion for this little doggy come meet him today.
Our 18th annual Paws Gala event is coming up on Sept. 22. Check out our website for sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets for one of Galveston’s best parties of the year.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
