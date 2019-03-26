For the past 18 years, The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County has worked studiously to produce 400 hand-fashioned, beautifully decorated ceramic bowls to support The Jesse Tree’s Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program. This program delivers monthly food boxes to the residents of Gulf Breeze, Holland House, and The Oaks senior and disabled public housing on Galveston Island. Offering classes on chronic conditions management, access to low-cost prescriptions and coordinating agencies to assist in Medicare re-enrollment are some of the additional benefits of this program.
Thanks to a generous grant from the Olga Balderach Fund at Moody Methodist Church, additional resources to identify and coordinate screening for dementia related disorders is now included in the repertoire of resources for some of Galveston’s poorest residents. Volunteers assist at all levels of this program.
This year, the Empty Bowl Event reverently honors five deceased individuals who went above and beyond for The Jesse Tree. Dorethea Lewis Wynn, served as a board member and enthusiastic advocate for the uninsured, underprivileged and poor for many years; Betsy Horner and her husband, Les, collected bread and groceries for more than 10 years to keep The Jesse Tree supplied bringing not only bread, but cheerful encouragement to clientele and staff; Ray Brown, retired U.S. veteran and resource coordinator worked tirelessly for more than 10 years to help connect individuals to every level of care, especially veterans; Florentino “Tino” Gonzalez, board president for six years took the organization through Hurricane Ike with his amazing smile and calm cheerfulness. He was an amazing community advocate for compassionate care; and Patrick Golden, a self-proclaimed indentured servant spent over 20 years as a resource coordinator and chronic conditions management coach.
Sadly, in the past eight months they have all passed away leaving us bereft — but in awe of the thousands of people’s lives they touched and changed for the better. They will never be forgotten for their tireless effort to build and sustain The Jesse Tree. The good they did continues through efforts like the Senior Wellness and Nutrition Program.
Help us celebrate and memorialize their kindness, generosity and goodness by attending this weeks event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Garten Verein at Kempner Park at 2704 Ave. O in Galveston. For tickets, which are $50 per person and information, call David Mitchell at 409-599-4847.
They’re all truly wonderful people who gave above and beyond to The Jesse Tree and are sorely missed. Gone ... but they will never be forgotten.
“A shoot will come up from the stem of Jesse; from his roots a branch will bear fruit.” (Isaiah 11:1)
