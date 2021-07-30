Lovely young ladies from 6 months to 18 years gathered this week to earn their spot in an event steeped in tradition — the Miss Good Ole Days Pageant, which takes place every year as part of the annual Good Ole Days BBQ Cook-Off & Festival.

The pageant is set for Aug. 14 and promises to be an action-packed event with more than 27 contestants competing in various categories; Baby Miss, ages 6 months to 2 years; Tiny Miss, ages 3 to 6 years; Little Miss, ages 7 to 10 years; Junior Miss, ages 11 to 14 years; and Miss, ages 15 to 18 years. In honor of the 50th anniversary, the 2021 crowned Miss Good Ole Days will receive a $500 college scholarship.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription