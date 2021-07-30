Kimber Owen, right, a fifth-grader at Goforth Elementary School, makes her interview debut in the Little Miss category with pageant judges, from left, Natalie Wilson and Kelly Fowler on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce.
Eighteen-month-old Adalynn Dressman, making her debut in the Tiny Miss category, boldly waits her turn for her interview with pageant judges Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce.
From right: Sisters Tarah Lawson, Little Miss group, and Isabella Lawson, Junior Miss group, stand for their picture at the contestants’ interview session with pageant judges Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Emery Allen, 3, and her mom, Paola Allen, wait their turn at the interview session held Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce.
Asgihana Clay, a contestant in the Junior Miss competition, waits for her interview with pageant judges Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce.
Lovely young ladies from 6 months to 18 years gathered this week to earn their spot in an event steeped in tradition — the Miss Good Ole Days Pageant, which takes place every year as part of the annual Good Ole Days BBQ Cook-Off & Festival.
The pageant is set for Aug. 14 and promises to be an action-packed event with more than 27 contestants competing in various categories; Baby Miss, ages 6 months to 2 years; Tiny Miss, ages 3 to 6 years; Little Miss, ages 7 to 10 years; Junior Miss, ages 11 to 14 years; and Miss, ages 15 to 18 years. In honor of the 50th anniversary, the 2021 crowned Miss Good Ole Days will receive a $500 college scholarship.
