One big happy family awaits the baby shower to commence, including, back row, Jay Fabian, Debra Schmal, Brandee Donivan, Brittany Cooper, and front row, Linda Fee, Polly Donivan, Joesph Donivan and William Polasek.
Steven Cano and Brandee Donivan celebrate with the children after the surprise marriage proposal. All the children are on board for this most perfect union.
CARLA
PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Steven and Brandee begin to open the many gifts to baby Parker Maverick.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Steven Cano proposes to Brandee Donivan. She said yes!
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jenny Jenkins, Foundren Sarvis, Chris Cooper, Brittany Lynn and Matthew Augenbaugh enjoy the music while sipping on suds at the Baby Q baby shower and surprise engagement party.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Billy Cooper, Angela Cooper, Heather Greer, Kylie Schuster and Patty Dudas are awaiting the surprise proposal to Kylie’s cousin, Brandee Donivan.
