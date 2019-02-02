The 21st annual Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Mardi Gras Parade is set for March 3. Registration and check-in will begin at noon at Pier 21 (21st and Harborside Drive) with the parade beginning at 1:30 p.m. at 20th Street and Harborside Drive. Parade Marshals are “Gerry Cat” and his “mom,” Concetta Maceo-Sims. Both were honored as the 2018 PAWS Gala’s Elite Pet and Elite Pet Owner.
For those eager to enter their favorite pet in the pet costume contest, it will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on the pier. Winners will be announced and ribbons awarded prior to the start of the parade. Again this year, pet lovers have a choice: Bring your pet and participate in the 21st annual parade, or enjoy watching all the frivolity and festivities at the fourth annual “A Cat’s Eye View” parade viewing party from the balcony (second floor) of the Trolley Station Building, 20th and Strand streets. Not only will parade watchers get to enjoy the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m., but attendees will also get to see the Shriners’ Hospitals for the Children and Sunshine Kids Parade at noon along with the beloved and popular Children’s Parade that begins after the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade. Both the pet parade and the balcony party benefit exclusively the Galveston Island Humane Society (GIHS).
Advance registration for the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux Parade is $20; day of event registration is $30 per pet. You may purchase advance tickets online at www.galvestonhumane.org/barkus-meoux. Tickets for the “Cats Eye View Party” are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 at the door. (Tickets include one drink ticket and light “munchies.”) No pets will be allowed at the viewing party, per building rules. For advance tickets to the viewing party, visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com/parties/ and select Krewe of Barkus and Meoux “A Cat’s Eye View” parade balcony party.
For more information, email GIHS at info@galvestonhumane.org, call the GIHS office at 409.740.1919, or visit online at www.galvestonhumane.org. The Galveston Island Humane Society, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is at 6814 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77554.
Happy Birthday to Johnny Smecca, Jossie Van, Angela Brown, Andrea Guindon, Patrick Paratore and Pompy Urbani, Pete Pagonas, Jo Frances Cuchis Turvey, Olivia Meyer, Barbara Howard, Bobo Arriaga, Max Nevelow, Myra McCollum and Beau James Rawlins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.