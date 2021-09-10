The Rotary Club of Texas City held its 46th annual Frances Stanfield Levisee Golf Tournament at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City on Sept. 2.

After her death in February 2011, the club board of directors approved naming the tournament in honor of Levisee, a club member who, along with her husband, Ben Levisee, chaired and championed the event for many years. Her brother Tom Summerville, a member of the Alvin Rotary Club, actively participated in this year’s tournament.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

