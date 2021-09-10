And the winners are ... Stanfield Properties! Team members, left to right, Justin Rascke, David Tombrella, Travis Hawk and Scott Helpenstill took home the top-prize trophy at the Rotary Club of Texas City’s 46th annual Frances Stanfield Levisee Golf Tournament at Bayou Golf Course on Sept. 2.
The crew from hole sponsor Tello Smiles — left to right, Callie Spencer, Gloria Marines, Courtni Tello, Jenna Wohleb and Katie Tello — pose for a picture in front of their tent at the recent Rotary Club of Texas City 46th annual Frances Stanfield Levisee Golf Tournament.
Summer Chapman, far right, chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Texas City’s 46th annual Frances Stanfield Levisee Golf Tournament, and friends, left to right, Marilyn Richardson, Meredith Wray and Stephanie Lyssy serve up some refreshing drinks on the green.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Rotary Club of Texas City held its 46th annual Frances Stanfield Levisee Golf Tournament at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City on Sept. 2.
After her death in February 2011, the club board of directors approved naming the tournament in honor of Levisee, a club member who, along with her husband, Ben Levisee, chaired and championed the event for many years. Her brother Tom Summerville, a member of the Alvin Rotary Club, actively participated in this year’s tournament.
