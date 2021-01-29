Twenty years ago, a significant donor of The Jesse Tree, a nonprofit organization on Galveston Island, encouraged board members to become actively involved in fundraising.

The request sparked Madeleine Baker, serving as president, to introduce The Empty Bowl fundraiser. As other volunteers came on board, an art teacher at the local junior high school wanted to show his students that the art community could and should become proactive in helping solve local social issues. He taught his students how to create unique ceramic bowls and challenged them to use the bowls to raise funds and donate the money to a local program that feeds the hungry.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription