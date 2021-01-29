The Jesse Tree Executive Director Ted Hanley shows off an “empty bowl” that was available as part of the annual fundraising event that provides food and essential medical assistance to some of our community’s poorest neighbors.
Pat Patterson, one of the coordinators for the creative and artistic volunteer group affectionately known as the “bowlers,” works on a bowl for the Empty Bowl fundraiser.
Pictured are a sampling of the colorful bowls that are part of the Empty Bowl fundraiser.
Twenty years ago, a significant donor of The Jesse Tree, a nonprofit organization on Galveston Island, encouraged board members to become actively involved in fundraising.
The request sparked Madeleine Baker, serving as president, to introduce The Empty Bowl fundraiser. As other volunteers came on board, an art teacher at the local junior high school wanted to show his students that the art community could and should become proactive in helping solve local social issues. He taught his students how to create unique ceramic bowls and challenged them to use the bowls to raise funds and donate the money to a local program that feeds the hungry.
