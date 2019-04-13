The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Reagan and Cynthia.
Reagan is a bundle of joy, who’s super sweet and adorable. He’s well-mannered with guidance, and would make a great family pet. Reagan is a 1-year-old retriever mix with a slick black coat and big saucer eyes. Reagan is a quick learner, walks well on a leash, and adores other dogs, big or small. Reagan loves to cuddle and although he weighs about 35 pounds, he’s under the assumption that he’s a 10 pound lap dog. Reagan is in search of a loving and active companion to take him for beach walks and snuggle with him at night.
Cynthia is the reigning president of the community cat room, head chairperson of the welcoming committee, and most importantly, the chief treat negotiations expert. She’s a young and active gal, less than a year old, and heavily into her extracurricular activities, like people watching and napping. Cynthia would love for you to come and introduce yourself to her, and would love even more for you to bring her home. She has been waiting at the shelter not-so-patiently since December. Cynthia is cat-friendly and ready to go home with you.
Join us for the Evia Spring Market for food, fun, vendors, and of course some of our adoptable cats and dogs at noon April 27.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only. Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
