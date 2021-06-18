Diane Perrin Burkett, executive director of marketing and public affairs for College of the Mainland, and college President Dr. Warren Nichols enjoy breakfast at the recent mayoral breakfast hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Diane Perrin Burkett, executive director of marketing and public affairs for College of the Mainland, and college President Dr. Warren Nichols enjoy breakfast at the recent mayoral breakfast hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Friends Gary Pearson, left, and County Commissioner Darrell Apffel share some brotherly love at the recent mayoral breakfast hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Attending the mayoral breakfast hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce held at Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center are, seated, left to right, mayors Sean Skipworth, Dickinson; Pat Hallisey, League City; Carl Joiner, Kemah; and Keith Bell, La Marque. Standing, back row, left to right: Ashlea Quinonez; Kurt Otten, Clear Lake Shores; Craig Brown, Galveston; Mike Foreman, Friendswood; Jason Tabor, Santa Fe; Dedrick Johnson, Texas City; Debbie Simmons; and Chamber President Dewan Clayborn.
COURTESY
Melissa Chamberlain and Lindsay Davis share time at the recent mayoral breakfast hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
June 4 marks the day that mayors from nine cities in Galveston County went to breakfast at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City. It was the first mayoral breakfast panel hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Attending were Sean Skipworth, Dickinson; Pat Hallisey, League City; Carl Joiner, Kemah; Keith Bell, La Marque; Kurt Otten, Clear Lake Shores; Craig Brown, Galveston; Mike Foreman, Friendswood; Jason Tabor, Santa Fe; and Dedrick Johnson, Texas City.
