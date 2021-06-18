June 4 marks the day that mayors from nine cities in Galveston County went to breakfast at the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center in League City. It was the first mayoral breakfast panel hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Attending were Sean Skipworth, Dickinson; Pat Hallisey, League City; Carl Joiner, Kemah; Keith Bell, La Marque; Kurt Otten, Clear Lake Shores; Craig Brown, Galveston; Mike Foreman, Friendswood; Jason Tabor, Santa Fe; and Dedrick Johnson, Texas City.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

