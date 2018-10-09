The arrival of fall tends to be a bumpy landing along the Texas Upper Gulf Coast region and this fall just seems to be hiding well. Television weathermen seem to be confident that fall temperatures will be arriving in a few days.
I typically measure the arrival of autumn by four milestones: 1. when I need to turn the heater on in my car (still waiting for the milestone), 2. when my home air conditioner gets to “rest” into the early afternoon hours of a day (the A/C unit has been getting more rest lately), and 3. when the coconut oil in the kitchen pantry stays solid (coconut oil melts at 76 degrees).
Yes, I stipulated four milestones. The fourth milestone that indicates the long awaited autumn season is at hand is the kick-off of the annual Fall Plant Sale conducted by Master Gardener volunteers.
The offerings at this year’s Master Gardner Fall Plant Sale will not only include perennials for the home landscape but also citrus, vegetables, herbs and bulbs. The Fall Plant Sale will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Galveston County Fairgrounds Arena in Hitchcock along Hwy. 6. A preview seminar will be provided on the day of the sale at 8 a.m. and the plant sale yard will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Since conducting Fall Plant Sales at the Galveston County Fairgrounds Arena, the Master Gardeners and I have observed an interesting occurrence. Many experienced shoppers come prepared with a shopping list. They also know where to go in the sale yard to get to their selections since downloadable PDFs of the sale yard layout with plant location numbers will be posted online — aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/galveston — a few days before the sale.
If you desire more time to plan your shopping, I recommend attending a pre-sale seminar on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park, 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Pre-register by e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.com or by phone 281-309-5065. Galveston County Master Gardener Karolyn Gephart will provide a presentation that highlights plants that will be available at the Fall Plant Sale the following Saturday on Oct. 20.
Cooler days over the next several weeks will make it a joy to get out and work in the home vegetable garden, and better yet, plant an array of delicious and nutritious vegetables that will thrive in the fall planted garden.
A diverse selection of cool-season vegetable transplants will be available at the Fall Plant Sale. My gardening friends know that broccoli is at the top of my list for vegetables to grow in the fall garden. I recommend that gardeners try growing broccoli as this vegetable is remarkably easy to grow in our area. When planted in October, gardeners can expect to be harvesting broccoli by early December.
In addition to broccoli, many other types of cool season vegetables will be on sale including cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, lettuce, mustard greens, pak choi, spinach and Swiss chard. All of these can also be transplanted now through mid-November.
As you can surmise, the upcoming 2018 Fall Plant Sale will have something of interest to all gardeners. Proceeds from plant sales are used toward development and maintenance of the Discovery Garden located in Carbide Park.
Upcoming Seminars
What: Backyard citrus
When: 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13
Speaker: Master Gardener Robert Marshall
•••
What: My Favorite Vegetables for the Fall Garden
When: 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13
Speaker: Master Gardener Gene Speller
•••
What: Fall Plant Sale Overview
When: 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13
Speaker: Master Gardener Karolyn Gephart
All programs will be conducted at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located in Carbide Park, 4102-B Main St. in La Marque. Pre-register by e-mail galvcountymgs@gmail.com or phone 281-309-5065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.