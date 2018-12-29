Eliza Quigley had a Stella & Dot Trunk Show hosted by Holly Hopkins owner of MOD coffee shop in September to benefit the special education program at Austin Middle School. They are seeking funds to update and upgrade their kitchen and their coffee service. One hundred percent of the commission from Eliza’s show sales were given to son Quinn, who had them matched by the Kempner Fund.
Peyton Watson, the special education teacher, will have access to the funds.
The milk’n’cookies set had a Xmas blast at the Grand 1894’s Nutcracker Tea and performances. Elves shelling out decorated cookies were Friday and Saturday on-site volunteers Paco Vargas, Margo Markowitz, Mary Hutton, Melanie Patton, Edie Harrington, Shae and Claire Jobe, Catherine Garrison, Robert Evans and Laura Hyatt. Among the satin ribbons and taffeta’d-tots we found Peter Moore, David Dearman and Grand Phantoms Fran Card, Carol Langston, Linda Lorch and Celia Padnos. The Grand staff that soldiered on throughout the weekend, led by Maureen Patton, were Raymond Allen, Kimberly Bacon, Laura Beebe, Carrie Davis, Richard Dersheimer, Tomasa Garcia, Susan Just, Meng King, Davids Oakes, Melissa Owens, Sarah Piel, Cheryl Prats, Kathy Van Dewalli, Judy Webb and Virginia Weber.
Help Charlesa Bell Gary, Henry Dalehite and Maria Llana Posey, Ami Barzilay and Beth Cloyd, Pat Hallisey, Carla Cokins, Donald Greaney. Marc Shabot, Ernestine Nagelle, Susan Withers Claunch and Marlene Walker celebrate their birthdays. Also Ted McNeel Sr., Ian White, Sophia Smith, MarthaJean Tichy, Eric Nevelow, Nancy Fisher Watts, Tammie Moody, Barry Rochkind and Scott Kusnerik.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.