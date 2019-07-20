The Moore Memorial Public Library is about to start a major interior renovation on Aug. 5 at 1701 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City.
We will be completely transforming the library by adding private and group study rooms, six family-style restrooms, comfortable furniture throughout the building, and places to plug in all your devices. Also, the interior will be done with a more open layout, more color, and some great surprises for the whole family. Unfortunately, we will have to remain closed during the duration of the renovation period.
Our last day open will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 3. Here’s a breakdown of what will happen and how this will affect our library community:
• July 27 will be the last day to borrow books, audiobooks, and TV DVDs. The last day to borrow regular DVDs will be July 31.
• All physical items will be due by 4 p.m. Aug. 3. If patrons need to drop off items after the deadline, items can be placed in the book drop.
• However, the August deadline will not affect our digital collection. Our eBooks and eAudiobooks can be accessed by cardholders that download the Libby App for Android, Apple, or Microsoft devices. Information on how to access Libby can be picked up at the library until its closure.
During the renovation, staff members will work off-site on various projects. A few of these projects will include purchasing new books for the collection, additional staff training, and the digitization of the library’s archival holdings. We also will be at several city of Texas City events and helping out with various groups in the community. Also, we will still be providing reference services by phone or email, so keep your questions coming. We can be reached at 409-643-5977 or by email at webmaster@texascitytx.gov.
There are multiple ways patrons can keep up-to-date during the closure. Bookmark the library’s website (www.texascity-library.org) for updates on children’s programs and pop-up appearances we may make throughout the city. Or follow the library’s Facebook page and our Instagram (@mmpltxc) for ongoing updates. Our staff can still be contacted for general inquiries and reference questions.
