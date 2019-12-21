Family, friends, community leaders and neighbors gathered Dec. 1 at Marais, 2015 FM 517 E. in Dickinson, to celebrate Ernie Deats‘ 80th birthday. To know Ernie Deats is to love him.
Deats’ family and friends all have special names for him. His favorite sister, Jane Deats Hayley, said when their mother got mad at Ernie, she called him “Ernest Edwin.” During those times when young Ernie got on the wrong side of his father, he was called “Bullet.” To his little sister Jane, he’s “Big Brother.” To guys in his Delt Brothers morning breakfast meet-up group at the local diner, he’s “The DI.” He is “Uncle Ern” to his nephews. To his former students at Hitchcock High School, he is Mr. Deats. On his team, he’s “Coach” and to his beautiful wife, Kathy Deats, he is darling. He also is known around his hometown of Dickinson as “The Legend,” and historian, author, cousin, friend and neighbor. Whatever you call him, now you can call him a year older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.