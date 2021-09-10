Husbands-to-be Michael Woody, second from left, and Kevin Smith, fifth from left, share some smiles with their guests, from left, Whitney Woody, Roy Jones, John Woody, Gil Triplett, Janet Woody and Kim Jones.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shower guests, from left, Joe Simmons, Joellyn Moynahan, Sharon O’Connor Simmons and Heidi Calhoun toast the happy couple.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The Bolivar Point Lighthouse towers over husbands-to-be Michael Woody and Kevin Smith as they take a break from the celebration of their upcoming nuptials.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jano Nixon Kelley and John Kelley were among the guests gathered at the Bolivar Point Lighthouse to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Michael Woody and Kevin Smith.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Jeanna and Troy Leek were among the guests gathered at the Bolivar Point Lighthouse to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Michael Woody and Kevin Smith.
CARLA PEOPLES
/For The Daily News
Friends and family gathered at the Bolivar Point Lighthouse to wish Michael Woody and Kevin Smith well on their upcoming wedding.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shower guests included, from left, Amy Maxwell Chase, Tom Schwenk, Judy Johnson and Martha McGinnis.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Husbands-to-be Michael Woody, left, and Kevin Smith hang out with shower guest Amy Maxwell Chase.
Anyone who has lived on the Gulf Coast will tell you that planning an outdoor event during the peak of hurricane season can be less than advisable. Mother Nature doesn’t care about your agenda.
And although Hurricane Ida cast an early shadow and seemed likely to dampen spirits, the storm moved on and allowed for an enchanted evening as guests arrived to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Galveston’s Michael Woody and Kevin Smith. The pair will be married Oct. 16 on the rooftop of the Tremont.
