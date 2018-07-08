This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Autumn and Pepperjack.
Autumn (A004952) is a domestic short hair with a lovely Calico-tabby coat. Not too plain, not too gaudy, but just right. Autumn loves attention and gets along with other well-mannered cats. Outgoing, elusive, playful — it depends on the moment. Beautiful and soft, rich fur — always. Autumn is a little over 2 years old, spayed and ready to meet her forever family. Come get acquainted with Autumn and fall in love.
Looking for a furry companion with an electric personality and lots of character? The center has just the dog for you. Meet Pepperjack (A013554). This handsome guy loves to show off in the play yard and display his athletic skills. He’d be perfect for a family with an active lifestyle.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Autumn and Pepperjack are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
