Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Nala and Samantha.
Meet Nala. This 1-year-old cur mix has a whole lot of personality packed into her 40 pound short little body. Nala has a light fawn coat with short hair and eager brown eyes. She has been at our facility since March waiting on an active, kind family to open their heart to her. She seems to know how to sit when she is asked, and loves to play. If you want an intelligent, active, medium-sized companion to love you unconditionally, consider meeting this sweetheart.
Samantha is a silky smooth jet black short hair with soft green eyes. She was born to a family as part of an unwanted litter. Her brother has been adopted, and she’s left to wait for a family of her own. Samantha is sweet and lovable with a special fondness for ear rubs. She’s so determined to make friends she will knead her feet in a little “happy dance” to grab your attention. This sweet 6-month-old kitty deserves to find an amazing purr-ever home. Could it be yours?
Our sixth annual Ohana Surf Dog competition is just around the corner. Register your dog online at www.ohanasurfandskate.com for the competition set for July 21.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
