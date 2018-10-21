The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Spooky.
Spooky is a bold and playful 10-week-old charcoal gray tabby kitten. He doesn’t need a Halloween costume because he always looks and acts like a clown. He loves to play with other animals, and is great with both dogs and cats. He would do well in an active home where he would get lots of exercise.
If you’d like to meet Spooky, or his siblings, come to Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
And here’s the best part: Spooky’s adoption fee isn’t scary at all — it’s only $25 — and includes a free veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, microchip, and his neuter surgery.
