This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Kayla and Smokey.
Kayla had to be surrendered due to her owner’s severe health problems. Kayla had been with her for 12 years. She requires KD prescription food and a weekly pill, but is a sweet, loving girl. She’s fine with cats, OK with dogs that are as passive as she is and prefers no children at her age. Kayla knows quite a few commands and is house trained. She would really like to find a home for her last few years that will love and provide for her like she deserves. Kayla is such a fantastic lady. Stop by and see Kayla today.
Meet Smokey. This sweet older cat came in after his owner passed away. Smokey is about 7 years old. Of course, when you hear the name Smokey you may first envision a gray cat. However, Smokey is a beautiful orange and white domestic short hair cat. Smokey previously spent his time here with another cat, who has since been adopted. Smokey got along well with her, seems to not be bothered by other cats and is indifferent to dogs. Smokey seems to be quite a gentle soul who would thrive in a loving home. To help this happen, Smokey has a guardian angel who sponsored his adoption. Please come visit him today.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.