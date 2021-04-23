Three years ago, a group of friends, all avid plant and gardening lovers, had a conversation about why there wasn’t a plant swap event — like they had all experienced elsewhere before — in their community.

That’s when the idea of Blooming on the Bayou, hosted by the Bay Area Plant Exchange, was born. Joan Malmrose, Sarah Nava and John Dougan are the creative folks behind the grassroots organization.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

