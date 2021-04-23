Friends and avid gardeners Judi Hoggatt, left, and Julie Masters, the former mayor of Dickinson, show off their plants swapped at the recent Blooming on the Bayou event held at the historic Dickinson Railroad Center, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson.
Volunteers Sharon Hardilek, left, and Suanne Sparks with Keep Dickinson Beautiful work the information booth at Blooming on the Bayou held at the historic Dickinson Railroad Center, 218 FM 517 W. in Dickinson.
John Dougan, one of the organizers of Blooming on the Bayou, greets and counts visitors entering the historic Dickinson Railroad Center parking lot.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Three years ago, a group of friends, all avid plant and gardening lovers, had a conversation about why there wasn’t a plant swap event — like they had all experienced elsewhere before — in their community.
That’s when the idea of Blooming on the Bayou, hosted by the Bay Area Plant Exchange, was born. Joan Malmrose, Sarah Nava and John Dougan are the creative folks behind the grassroots organization.
