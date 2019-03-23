The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are KittyKitty and Juno.
KittyKitty is our newest addition at the shelter. She’s the softest cat ever with a beautiful marble colored coat. Kittykitty is about 3 months old and was born to a stray mama in a nearby shop. Once old enough, her mom left and Kittykitty found herself here at the shelter. She’s sweet, affectionate and absolutely gorgeous. Come meet this precious kitty today.
Meet Juno the cutest pibble and longest guest staying at the Galveston Island Humane Society. Due to no fault of her own, she found herself back in our care after living with her family 3 1/2 years. Poor Juno was bullied by the two other dogs in the household. Even still, Juno gets along with most dogs of all sizes, as long as there are rules with a structured environment and the other dog isn’t aggressive. Juno is somewhat of a “couch potato” and a true sweetheart. She’s also crate-trained, house-trained and loves people. Juno is ready and waiting to go home with you.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only. This week, we will be giving free T-shirts with our shelter logo on them with all adoptions!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
