Service best describes Amelia Collins. She embodies the desire to serve others first, from the heart, with a warm smile and gentle, welcoming arms.
Collins is often seen volunteering around town. Whether she’s serving patrons at the beautiful Grand 1894 Opera House, volunteering with the Lighthouse Charity Team, University of Texas Medical Branch Auxiliary or Holy Family Parish, she possesses a servant leader’s heart.
During its Aug. 7 convention in San Marcos, the Texas Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association, for which Collins is a regular volunteer, along with the Galveston County Citizen Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association, surprised Collins with the “Selfless Service to Others” award.
Plans for the surprise award were spearheaded by detective Danny Kitchens, of the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. The award ceremony highlighted Collins’ years of service and benefits to the community brought tears of joy for the recognition, a standing ovation and heartfelt gratitude for Collins’ gift to the community.
BECOMING AN EAGLE SCOUT
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Galveston was packed Aug. 3 with family, friends and community leaders, for a special day in the life of young Trysten Pearson, a student at Ball High School.
This was the day he attained the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement attainable in the Boy Scouts of America program. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service and leadership.
Pearson worked tirelessly on his project, “Seizure First Aid,” which is a video produced by children for children. He traveled to Austin and met with several state legislators for the passage of Sam’s Law, which provides training in our public schools for educators and staff to be able to recognize and react properly to seizures.
Recently, with the help of his family and supporters, Pearson formed the nonprofit Gulf Coast Epilepsy Alliance, which provides much needed local resources, information and support to those with epilepsy. This young leader, who suffers from epilepsy himself, has shown that life is about making every moment count and never giving up.
Also attending the ceremony were U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, and state Rep. Mayes Middleton.
