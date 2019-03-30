The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Sunny.
Sunny is this dog’s name and disposition. Sunny is always happy to please, and knows how to sit when told. He would love a family to call his own, but Sunny is also happy to be your wingman if you're single and ready to mingle.
Stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood or call 281-996-3390.
Sunny’s adoption fee is just $50, and for that you'll receive a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip, and they'll neuter him.
