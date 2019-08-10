Friendswood Animal Control pets of the week are Sean and Peanut.
Sean, left, and Peanut have grown up at Friendswood Animal Control. They’re friendly kittens who love to play with everything from a ball to a scrap of paper. They came into the shelter as tiny babies who had to be bottle fed, but now they’re ready to go to their forever homes.
They’re not brothers, they’re just “kennel mates” because the facility is very full of cats and kittens right now.
If you’d like to meet either of these boys, please come by 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 to learn more about them. Cat adoption fees are just $25, and the facility is also having a 2-for-1 special. All adopters will receive a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, neuter surgery and a microchip.
