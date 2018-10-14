The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Lucy.
Lucy is an energetic girl, who would love to run and play with you. She also loves to chill and relax while having her ears scratched.
Please visit Lucy at Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. The adoption fee is $50 and covers a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, heart-worm testing, spaying and a microchip.
