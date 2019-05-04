This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bark Griswold and Freddie.
Bark Griswold (A017581 enjoys the simple things in life such as taking long strolls in the cool grass and being scratched behind the ears. He longs for a forever home to call his own. Do you have room in your heart for a sweet boy like him?
Freddie (A016935) is a domestic short hair with a brown tabby coat. He’s big, handsome, outgoing, chill and “Mr. Personality.” Freddie has been watching and observing from his vantage point and is ready to find his forever family and home. He’s an outgoing kitty and demands attention. He’s neutered, a little over 2 years old, and has an admirable set of whiskers.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bark Griswold and Freddie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City.
