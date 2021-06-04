Back in June 2010, Jenny Senter, the then president of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, invited local women to meet up for lunch; about 60 women showed up for the luncheon hosted by Lori Carnes. Excitement, energy and expectations of things to come filled the air. Dr. Tristi Wood Muir and Bonnie Benkula, from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Victory Lakes, spoke to the group.

During the luncheon, Senter spoke about the need for local women in the community and business leaders to “lead the way.” With input from those gathered — Pam Schwertner, Genevieve Bacak McGarvey, Kay Koehler, Carnes, Connie Place, Doreen Hughes and many others — the Ladies Who Lunch group was formed.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription