From left: Caytlyn Stanley, marketing director at Hospitality Health ER-Galveston and newly elected Women in Business committee chairwoman; Page Michel, president of the Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce; and Mandie McMillan Crowder of RE/MAX Coastal and committee co-chair stop for a picture at the May Women in Business luncheon held at Sea Star Base Galveston.
Local community and business leaders making the scene at the recent Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce Women in Business luncheon include winners of gift bags donated by other group members. Pictured are, from left, Becky Trout Unbehagen and Chasity Taylor, both of UTMB Health; Samra Hamilton of WellNow Health; April Jones of Queens Attic Boutique; Brooklyn Taylor of WellNow Health; Lisa Carnes or Galveston Limo; Tina Sifuentes of Special Olympics Texas; and April Ciccarello of UTMB Health.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Kelly Johns, left, of Carnes Funeral Home, and Lisa Carnes of Galveston Limousine enjoy the activities at the recent Women in Business Luncheon held at Sea Star Base Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Back in June 2010, Jenny Senter, the then president of Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce, invited local women to meet up for lunch; about 60 women showed up for the luncheon hosted by Lori Carnes. Excitement, energy and expectations of things to come filled the air. Dr. Tristi Wood Muir and Bonnie Benkula, from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Victory Lakes, spoke to the group.
During the luncheon, Senter spoke about the need for local women in the community and business leaders to “lead the way.” With input from those gathered — Pam Schwertner, Genevieve Bacak McGarvey, Kay Koehler, Carnes, Connie Place, Doreen Hughes and many others — the Ladies Who Lunch group was formed.
