Flawless Oz, from left, Monica Terrell, Kimber Devine and Edna Anderson are among a diva-licious group of performers at the “Drag Diva Christmas” brunch at The Tremont House on Dec. 5, the last in the hotel’s Drag Brunch series for this year.
Local drag legend Kimber DeVine, center, brought together an exceptional group of performers for the brunch, which raised $7,000 for the Galveston Island Humane Society. DeVine is pictured here with, from left, humane society Executive Director Caroline Pate, Jayne Edison Davenport, Cheryl Grummons and Stephanie Vasut.
Pictured at the Drag Diva Christmas brunch at The Tremont House are Eddie Timmons, from left, Galveston Island Humane Society Executive Director Caroline Pate, Nick Frias, Stephanie Vasut and Lancer Benson.
PHOTOS BY CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Fiercely festive Monica Puentes, right, is joined by Heidi Calhoun and Tremont House General Manager Jeff Ossenkop.
Anthony Skoog, left, looks the part of Santa with an edge, alongside Miguel Casanova at the “Drag Diva Christmas” brunch at The Tremont House on Dec. 5.
Romell Thomas, left, and Chasitty Williams enjoy the entertainment at the “Drag Diva Christmas” brunch at The Tremont House on Dec. 5, the last in the hotel’s Drag Brunch series for this year.
Chelby King, left, and Angela Escue take a break from the festivities at the “Drag Diva Christmas” brunch at The Tremont House on Dec. 5.
Mike Wickersham, from left, Shannon Ratcliff, Milton Fuselier, Donato Benitez and Junior Garcia take in the fun and fine food at the “Drag Diva Christmas” brunch at The Tremont House on Dec. 5.
Deann Jahns, left, and Tricia Serres are the picture of holiday elegance at the “Drag Diva Christmas” brunch at The Tremont House on Dec. 5.
Shane Wallace and Shelly Downes enjoy libations at the “Drag Diva Christmas” brunch at The Tremont House.
Among the guests at the fundraisers are, front row from left, Noa Seigel, Sara Gabriel and Emma Cook; and back row, Maggie Farmer, left, and Madeline Haver.
There are plenty of things about the holiday season — wonderful as it can be — that are just kind of a drag. A special brunch at The Tremont House was one of them — but in the best way.
Locals and tourists gathered in the ballroom at the famed hotel on Dec. 5 for the “Drag Diva Christmas” event. The crowning and final installment of the hotel’s Drag Brunch series for the year, this event also was a fundraiser for the Galveston Island Humane Society.
