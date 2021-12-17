There are plenty of things about the holiday season — wonderful as it can be — that are just kind of a drag. A special brunch at The Tremont House was one of them — but in the best way.

Locals and tourists gathered in the ballroom at the famed hotel on Dec. 5 for the “Drag Diva Christmas” event. The crowning and final installment of the hotel’s Drag Brunch series for the year, this event also was a fundraiser for the Galveston Island Humane Society.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

