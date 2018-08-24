What a handsome boy. Baron is a year old retriever mix with such a nice black and white coat and great big smile. He was abandoned by his previous family and no one here can understand why. He is a happy boy who plays well with other dogs and is already house trained! He seems to know basic commands as well. Baron is also at almost 40 lbs. and would be a great candidate for a jogging partner, family goofball, or playmate. Come by and meet this good boy.
Gabby is an extremely affectionate 2 year old cat with a short but plush black coat with just a little white splash on her chest. She is very loving and sweet, happy to rub against your legs and curl up in your lap. Gabby has been declawed in the front so her new family should be aware to take extra care to avoid her going outside without her natural defense. Gabby gets along with other cats and is just ready to find her own home so she can receive the love and attention she deserves. It doesn’t matter what kind of day you’ve had, she’s going to be there to brighten you up and give you a reason to smile.
Our 18th Annual Paws Gala Event is coming up on Saturday Sept. 22. Check out our website for sponsorship opportunities and to purchase tickets for one of Galveston’s best parties of the year.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.