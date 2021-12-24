Camila Phillips, left, and Virginia James, center, admire the Bevin Bell inscribed with “It’s a Wonderful Life” presented to the Winfield family by League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, right, at the annual Holiday in the Park Grand Night Parade, before leading off as the 2021 parade grand marshals. James is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Alex Winfield and matriarch of one of League City’s founding families.
FOX 26 Morning News anchor Jose Grinan, center, hangs out in the parade VIP area with Winfield family members, from left, Laquitha Johnson, Sherre Dixon, Fermin Davis, Rose Perry, Victoria Williams and Deja Laws.
Ellen Burton and Lakesha Barrett enjoy time together as Winfield family members wait to participate as parade grand marshals at the Holiday in the Park Grand Night Parade, sponsored by nonprofit organization League City Proud.
PHOTOS BY DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Jaylyn Pegues, right, her daughter Jaycee Pegues and Damita Gray pose for a family picture in the VIP area while waiting for the Holiday in the Park Grand Night Parade to begin.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Winfield family members Delayna Gilmore, left, and Alma Little check out the activities in the VIP area of the Holiday in the Park Grand Night Parade in League City on Dec. 4.
Dec. 4 was the date League City Proud Chairwoman Janice Hallisey, wife of League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, and her hard-working committees circled on the calendar for the 24th annual Holiday in the Park Grand Night Parade. This year’s theme was “It’s a Wonderful Life in League City.” After months of planning, committee and sponsorship meetings and organizing the parade floats with an army of volunteers, it was showtime.
The exciting day began with the Children’s Costume Parade. It was an early morning line-up in front of the historic landmark Butler Courtyard. The children, dressed in their colorful, shiny and sparkling Christmas costumes, made their way to the gazebo in League Park, where The Big Man himself, dressed in his finest red-and-white suit, waited for them with gifts and pictures with Santa.
