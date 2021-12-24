Dec. 4 was the date League City Proud Chairwoman Janice Hallisey, wife of League City Mayor Pat Hallisey, and her hard-working committees circled on the calendar for the 24th annual Holiday in the Park Grand Night Parade. This year’s theme was “It’s a Wonderful Life in League City.” After months of planning, committee and sponsorship meetings and organizing the parade floats with an army of volunteers, it was showtime.

The exciting day began with the Children’s Costume Parade. It was an early morning line-up in front of the historic landmark Butler Courtyard. The children, dressed in their colorful, shiny and sparkling Christmas costumes, made their way to the gazebo in League Park, where The Big Man himself, dressed in his finest red-and-white suit, waited for them with gifts and pictures with Santa.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

