Perhaps you have checked off all the items you need for an incredible Thanksgiving dinner. However, one priceless ingredient can only be found at your local library — books.
During your preparations this year, remember that books are a vital part of any holiday celebration. Whether the kids are pouring over books while you pour the gravy, or the family reads together during bedtime, adding a book to the mix creates lasting memories.
When I was a child, my family had a Christmas tradition of reading Jan Brett’s “The Night Before Christmas” after we set out milk and cookies for Santa. Some of my strongest childhood memories are of my mother reading to my sister and me before we drifted to sleep, anxiously awaiting Santa Claus.
Now, as a mother myself, we have continued this tradition with our son, reading the same book to him on Christmas Eve.
Reading books aloud as a family forges special bonds and inspires quality time spent well.
Our favorite part of the job at Rosenberg Library is recommending books and getting feedback on what families enjoyed. Recently, the managing librarian of the adult department asked us for book recommendations he could share with his two sons, ages 10 and 12. We were happy to give them, and the three will be starting their own private book club soon.
Even when children are older, the value of reading chapter books with the family has long lasting benefits.
Do not overlook the importance of stories and books during the busy holiday season. Books offer children the ability to live different lives, adventure in faraway, magical lands, or see themselves reflected in the pages. The best books have captivating illustrations, engaging narratives and exploration of topics sure to capture even the most reluctant family members who think they would rather be watching a YouTube video.
Books are gifts that keep giving with repeated readings.
Some are surprised to hear that we receive questions about which books to purchase as gifts — a practice I highly recommend. After all, a book is a present you can open again and again. There are three professionally trained children’s librarians at Rosenberg Library, and each of us is happy to assist in curating a list of the best and brightest books.
The holiday season can be stressful. Let us lighten the burden by guiding your gift list to include the perfect book for the child in your life.
The Children’s Department continuously orders new titles, and there are many new and classic holiday books to explore. Some of my recommendations include board book extraordinaire author Sandra Boynton’s newest book, “Moo, Baa, Fa La La La La!” and classics such as Chris Van Allsburg’s “The Polar Express.”
Whether you’re looking to continue old traditions like we did, start new traditions like our adult librarian, or are looking for some helpful wish list recommendations, we are eager to help.
I can’t wait to see you at the library.
Heather Owens is children’s librarian at Rosenberg Library in Galveston.
