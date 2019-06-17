An appreciation for local produce got Galvestonian Elisa Noordam into a jam. Many jams, actually, as she began turning fruit from her neighbors’ trees into healthy, low-sugar jam. “I hadn’t made jam in probably twenty years, but when I moved here four years ago, I saw so much fruit left on the trees, or on the ground, just going to waste,” Noordam recalled. “I knew I could put it to use.”
Noordam, a self-taught chef, put an announcement on the Next Door app notifying her neighbors that she would be happy to help them clear fruit off their trees. “There is such an amazing variety of fruit trees here, and I met wonderful people who were grateful to find someone who wanted the fruit,” she said. “Texas has the best citrus, other than Spain, in the world. The Meyer lemons, grapefruit and sour oranges here are incredible.”
The abundance of available fruit on the island, including figs, citrus and dewberries spurred Noordam’s long-dormant interest in making jam. “Growing up in the Northwest, my family picked apples, blueberries, huckleberries and other fruit,” she recalled. “It was a big part of my childhood.”
Noordam shared her jam-making techniques at an Osher Lifelong Learning Institute seminar, “Island Jamming.” She prefers to make uncooked jam, generally called “freezer jam,” using chia seeds to develop the jam’s consistency.
Local figs and lemons starred in two of the batches she made during her demonstration. “The basic recipe is just mixing together fruit, sweetener, and chia seeds,” Noordam explained. “I like to use Swerve, a natural sweetener that has a one-to-one equivalence with sugar, but you could also use honey, agave syrup or other sweetener.”
Once the ingredients are mixed together, it takes about forty minutes to reach the desired consistency. “If it looks runny at that point, you probably just need to stir it again and wait a few more minutes,” she advised.
Noordam discussed the differences among fruit jams and jellies. “True jelly is just juice, sugar and pectin. Preserves have less pectin and more chunks of fruit,” she explained. “Jam is somewhere in between; it has chunks of fruit and the consistency of jelly.”
Jam isn’t just for spreading on toast or biscuits, Noordam reminded her audience. “You can add a dollop of jam to tuna salad or chicken salad,” she said. “Fig jam is great on a cheese tray or charcuterie plate, and it’s the prime ingredient in my barbecue sauce.”
She also stirs it into yogurt, and uses it as a glaze for pork, chicken or tofu. “You can add a few spoonfuls of lemon or orange jam to a stir fry at the end of cooking, and create a dish better than you’d get at a restaurant,” she said.
Noordam’s presentation was part of a summer-long series of lectures and activities sponsored by the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Other food-related seminars include sessions on garlic, vegetables and the farmers market, offered along with one-time presentations covering history, science, music, literature and a wealth of topics. Summer one-time classes are free to OLLI members, and membership is open to all adults ages 55 and up. More information on OLLI membership and programs is available online at www.utmb.edu/olli.
