Depending on the reader, cookbooks can be a practical guide or as much of a fantasy as any book about Narnia.
They can be aspirational or nostalgic, or provide a glimpse into a faraway culture. The friends of Rosenberg Library book sale will have these types of cookbooks and many more this weekend, all available at bargain prices.
“We have easily over 600 cookbooks this year,” Cheryl Jenkines, the Friends volunteer overseeing cookbooks, noted. “We have cookbooks of all kinds, in all conditions. I cull out the ones that are falling apart, but we leave as many old ones in as possible, because I believe they have value to cooks and collectors. So many people want the old, traditional recipes.”
Jenkines has amassed a sizable number of classics from Julia Child to Betty Crocker, along with strong selections of regional club cookbooks and restaurant cookbooks. The local region is well represented in genres from local club and church cookbooks to books by former Galvestonian Robb Walsh.
Walsh, known for his books on Texas cooking, including barbecue, Tex-Mex and seafood, included a recipe from Galveston favorite, Leon’s World’s Finest Barbecue, in one of his cookbooks. Everyone knows that the library is the place to go for information, but who knew that even included the secrets of making Leon’s Stepped-Up Rice?
Beyond cookbooks, the Friends book sale offers books, audio books, CDs, DVDs, videos and vinyl records. “We have a huge amount of periodicals this year as well,” sale chairman Helena Aucoin said. “For some of the periodicals, we have complete sets over many years.” Books and materials for children and young adult readers are also abundant.
Aucoin also highlighted the finds in the special Treasures section of the sale. “This year, in addition to the donated items, we have some artifacts from Rosenberg Library’s attic,” she explained. “They’re things that don’t relate to Galveston or Texas, and therefore don’t really fit in the library’s collections, but they’re definitely of interest to collectors.”
The Treasures section also holds rare books, maps and art prints, many of which will be the target of collectors attending the Thursday night preview, which is open to members of the Friends of Rosenberg Library. On Friday and Saturday, the book sale is open to the public at no charge.
Proceeds of the annual book sale enable the Friends to support the library through book purchases and program contributions. “We support them in whatever their needs are,” Friends president Trish McDaniel said. “We buy new books, contribute to Galveston Reads, and support some of the children’s activities, and a lot of that comes from selling thousands of books at the book sale.”
The Friends of Rosenberg Library book sale begins Thursday with a members-only preview sale from 5-8 p.m. Memberships are available at the door. The sale continues Friday from noon until 6 p.m, and concludes Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.
