Michael and Ashley Cordray, owners of Save 1900, will be honored as the 2020 Champions of Hope at the Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon March 27, 2020, in the grand ballroom of the San Luis Resort in Galveston.
Houston-based fashion designer Becky Hollands will produce the style show March 27, 2020, at the annual Runway to Hope Style Show and Luncheon, sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County.
Plan-it Ink/Courtesy
The 2020 Runway of Hope Style Show and Luncheon, sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army Galveston County, is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 in the grand ballroom of The San Luis Resort, 5222 Seawall Blvd., in Galveston.
This year’s event will feature Houston-based fashion designer Becky Hollands, who will produce the style show full of glitz and glamor with her original creations. The Becky Hollands Brand is a celebration of the individualistic woman who is confident, artistic and the ultimate “Modern Sophisticate.”
