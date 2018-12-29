Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Rowan and Grant.
Rowan, a 9-month-old orange tabby, has been here all most all of his life. He came in as a kitten in May, and after a rough start, he has been interviewing families for a while. He has made a BFF with Sunny, the tux pictured with him, but he loves people, too. Please help make 2019 his year. If you consider Sunny also, we will honor our two-for-one adoption fee to keep them together.
Meet Grant He’s a beautiful almost solid white pit mix with the most captivating crystal blue eyes. Grant was suffering from a severe flea infestation and malnourished when he was rescued and brought to our facility. Despite his condition, Grant wanted nothing more than love and affection. He’s incredibly gentle, walks well on a leash and thanks to our amazing trainer, he has learned to sit and lay down. Grant gives kisses and is happiest cuddled up beside you. Come meet this sweet boy.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are still available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
— Galveston Island Humane Society
