Best and wurst: German immigrants played a pivotal role in Galveston’s development, and their legacy shines especially bright during Island Oktoberfest, which returns for its 40th year this weekend to the downtown streets around First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. Activities include a cake wheel and other contests, not to mention a barrage of delectable German cuisine such as the traditional wurstabendessen sausage plate and delicious homemade desserts. Next door to the church, the 1860 Lyceum will become a marketplace teeming with fine arts, crafts and gifts, while music by Midlife Crisis, The Line-Up, The TubaMeisters and more keep things pumping until the concluding polka worship service 10 a.m. Sunday. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; admission is free. Lederhosen optional.

Think pink: The amazingly named Boots, Boobs & BBQ returns for its third go-round Friday evening and all day Saturday at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3. The event was founded by a breast cancer survivor to raise money for cold caps, which help prevent hair loss in chemotherapy patients, and other charities in the area. To go with plenty of live country music and all the festival trimmings — Jeep show, silent auction, art walk, bounce house, mechanical bull, even pink pumpkins — cook-off events are divided by day: margaritas, steak, and baked potatoes on Friday; chicken, ribs, brisket, Bloody Marys, and a mystery dish Saturday. Come hungry; tickets are $20 in advance and available through bootsboobsbbq.com.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

