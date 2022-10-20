Best and wurst: German immigrants played a pivotal role in Galveston’s development, and their legacy shines especially bright during Island Oktoberfest, which returns for its 40th year this weekend to the downtown streets around First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. Activities include a cake wheel and other contests, not to mention a barrage of delectable German cuisine such as the traditional wurstabendessen sausage plate and delicious homemade desserts. Next door to the church, the 1860 Lyceum will become a marketplace teeming with fine arts, crafts and gifts, while music by Midlife Crisis, The Line-Up, The TubaMeisters and more keep things pumping until the concluding polka worship service 10 a.m. Sunday. Hours are 5-10 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; admission is free. Lederhosen optional.
Think pink: The amazingly named Boots, Boobs & BBQ returns for its third go-round Friday evening and all day Saturday at Dickinson City Hall, 4403 state Highway 3. The event was founded by a breast cancer survivor to raise money for cold caps, which help prevent hair loss in chemotherapy patients, and other charities in the area. To go with plenty of live country music and all the festival trimmings — Jeep show, silent auction, art walk, bounce house, mechanical bull, even pink pumpkins — cook-off events are divided by day: margaritas, steak, and baked potatoes on Friday; chicken, ribs, brisket, Bloody Marys, and a mystery dish Saturday. Come hungry; tickets are $20 in advance and available through bootsboobsbbq.com.
Frightful fun: Time already is drawing short to soak up spooky season; luckily this weekend is loaded with ghost tours. Galveston Historical Foundation‘s impeccably researched Galveston Ghost Stories goes two rounds 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and encores next weekend; tickets are $45. Or climb aboard the Seagull II and cruise by some of the waterfront’s spookiest locations on the Haunted Harbor Tour, which departs 5:30 p.m. Saturday for $25. See galvestonhistory.org for details.
Fall into fall: First Christian Church in Texas City is holding its first-ever Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on its grounds at 2400 21st St. N. Explore the pumpkin patch, get your pets blessed (1 p.m.), and avail yourself of the array of vendors offering jewelry, baked goodies, cosmetics, holiday wreaths — Christmas or Halloween — beach decor, and lots more. Free.
Sit a spell: Jeep owners and onlookers are invited to San Luis Pass from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday for Jeeps at the Beach TX’s sixth annual Jeep in the Sand event. Basically, drivers will spell out the word “Jeep” with their vehicles, drones will take pictures, and the best photo will go on the commemorative T-shirt. Once the photos are done, the beach party begins. Organizers are hoping to up last year’s count of more than 300 Jeeps to at least 400.
All shook up: On its way to Galveston soon, the Butler Longhorn Museum presents “An Evening With the King,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday starring Vince King, one of the region’s longest-tenured and most decorated Elvis impersonators. Pull up to the Moody Mansion, 2618 Broadway, and break off a hunka-hunka burning love. Tickets are $40; see butlerlonghornmuseum.com for details.
Wands up: The Galveston County Food Bank invites Muggles and magical folk alike to enjoy A Magical Night of Wizardry 7-10 p.m. Saturday at its main warehouse in Texas City. 624 4th Ave. N. Compete in hard-nosed trivia tournaments — Potterphiles know their stuff — and on the Quidditch pitch, shop in Diagon Alley, and partake in all the enchanted food and drink you can keep down. Tickets are $25 or $40 for two; see galvestoncountyfoodbank.org for details.
Rock steady: Tear yourself away from reading the FBI’s recently declassified Aretha Franklin file, some 270 pages documenting the bureau’s 40-year surveillance on one of American music’s supreme divas, long enough to revisit the songs that made her into the Queen of Soul with R.E.S.P.E.C.T. — The Ultimate Aretha Experience 7 p.m. Sunday at The Grand 1894 OperaHouse, 2020 Postoffice St. Bandleader Trejah Bostic, vocalists Meghan Dawson, Nattalyee Randall and host Ashton Weekes will deliver one gleaming R&B nugget after another, a long list that begins with “Think,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Natural Woman,” then just goes on and on. Tickets start at $35; see thegrand.com for details.
