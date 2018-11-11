Galveston Island Humane Society’s Pets of The Week are Sweet Pea and Hutch.
Meet Hutch! He has baby blue eyes and a dark coat and is approximately 6 years old. Hutch is super sweet and eager to please. He knows how to sit and shake. He is very clever when it comes to fences and he would prefer to live primarily indoors. Hutch is docile and easy going, yet energetic enough to want to play and hang out with his owner. He likes to play fetch but doesn’t always want to give the ball up. He truly wants to be your best friend, regardless if it’s watching a movie or a day at the park. He would do best in a home without young children. He would do well with other dogs, with a proper introduction and separate feeding areas. Come meet Hutch today and help him find his forever home!
Sweet Pea is an affectionate loving cat who has been with us since August. She is approximately 6 years old and has a grey and white coat with soft green eyes. She loves to be petted and talked to. She has a calm, sweet demeanorwhich led to her namesake, Sweet Pea. Sweet Pea is a well behaved respectful cat who would do wonderfully in a quiet home and make a fantastic companion. Please come meet our Sweet Pea today!
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase (and boy do they look great)! Check out our website for a link to order or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
