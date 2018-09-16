The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Jelly.
Jelly is feeling alone without his friends Butter and Biscuit, who were already adopted. He is a shy kitten at first because he did not have a lot of human contact when he was little. However, he does enjoy being scratched behind the ear and having his back rubbed. It is thought that he’ll blossom once he is in a quiet home and has time to bond with just one person or family. He also really enjoys the company of other cats and small dogs.
If you would like to meet Jelly, please contact his foster mom at 281-728-2248 to set up a time to meet him. His adoption fee is just $25, and covers a vet exam, first round of vaccines, microchip, and neuter surgery.
