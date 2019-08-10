The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Bonnie and Luna.
Bonnie is a super friendly girl. Bonnie is a boxer, terrier mix. Sadly, Bonnie has had three homes in her first year of life. This was of no fault of her own. Bonnie is completely house-trained, walks well on a leash, and is well behaved. Bonnie is the sweetest. She’s one of the best dogs here at our shelter. Bonnie is a sociable girl who adores people and other dogs. Bonnie is the type of dog you just want to hug and kiss. Stop by for a snuggle with our beautiful Bonnie.
Luna’s sleek figure and long lines lead us to believe she may be part Siamese. This beauty will be the first to greet you as you walk into the door by saying hello, as well as laying at your feet to suggest you rub her belly or give a good petting session. She has hypnotizing green eyes and a tail that stretches for miles. She’s good with children that come and visit, as well as other cats. Come meet her in our West Side cat room today.
For information, visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
