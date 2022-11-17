Third Eyeland Party descends on Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, Saturday afternoon bearing a mind-melting roster of regional ensembles, including Galveston’s own India Tigers in Texas. Music begins at 4:20 sharp.
Culture Clash celebrate five years in print at Friday’s Epic Bash 5 at The Tasting Room event space, 3316 Church. The party starts at 7 p.m.
Third Eyeland Party descends on Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, Saturday afternoon bearing a mind-melting roster of regional ensembles, including Galveston’s own India Tigers in Texas. Music begins at 4:20 sharp.
The Grand 1894 Opera House’s production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live Onstage,” is a show so nice, it’s happening twice — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.
A hammerhead shark created from carved ice seems to swim across colorful coral shapes at the Ice Land Ice Sculptures attraction at Moody Gardens in Galveston on Nov. 10.
Humbug!Dickens on the Strand isn’t for another couple of weeks, but Scrooge has arrived a little early: In Phil Olson‘s “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” running Friday through Dec. 10 at Island ETC, 2317 Mechanic St., he goes by Buford Johnson and prefers cowboy boots and a Stetson to an oversized Victorian nightshirt. The play, guest-directed by Sarah Sneesby, folds Charles Dickens‘ four ghosts into Buford’s not-so-dearly departed business partner, who pays him a visit after Buford’s pickup truck gets hit by a tornado. Sounds like a hoot. Tickets are $35; see islandetc.org.
Psyched out: Arriving like the tide on waves of kaleidoscopic guitar and splashing cymbals, the Third Eyeland Party descends on Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, Saturday afternoon bearing a mind-melting roster of regional ensembles: Austin’s Pale Dian and Acid Carousel; Houston’s Studded Left, Howard and the Nosebleeds, and Ak’Chamel; Dallas’ Wooden Earth; and Galveston’s own India Tigers In Texas, the founders of this most psychedelic feast. European Sun and Phantastic Lights will supply the necessary cortex-tickling visuals; Ascend Art Market is handling high-end souvenirs. General admission is free, VIP deals start at $60. Music begins at 4:20 sharp, but of course it does.
Glad tidings: Few things can take the edge off holiday stress better than Vince Guaraldi‘s score for the evergreen TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” mellowed-out arrangements that never fail to restore a measure of comfort and joy to the season. Those timeless tunes are practically calling you to press pause on the hustle and bustle and settle in Saturday for The Grand 1894 Opera House‘s production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live Onstage,” a show so nice it’s happening twice — 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets start at $22.50.
Do you Lovett? Looking ahead, songwriter supreme and extremely sharp-dressed man Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group will serenade The Grand Feb. 15 and 16 with songs off his first album in a solid decade, “12th of June.” Tickets go on sale Friday; see thegrand.com.
Ice ice baby: Two million pounds of ice now rest in a cavernous tent in Moody Gardens‘ parking lot, freshly carved by master chainsaw-wielders out of Harbin, China. Steel-grey sharks loom among neon plant life, a forest of frosty sculptures laid out like the floor of the Gulf of Mexico in keeping with this year’s theme, “A Caribbean Christmas.” One of the resort’s leading holiday attractions, and (thankfully) the only one to keep temps at a subarctic 9 degrees F, Ice Land opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 7. See moodygardens.com for ticket info.
Zine scene: Help indie magazine Culture Clash celebrate five years in print at Friday’s Epic Bash 5 at The Tasting Room event space, 3316 Church, (once the home of Falstaff Brewery), home to a fabulous rooftop patio that doubles as a dynamite dance floor. Entertainment includes EDM squiggles by Average Joe, aerial silks by Mistress Mary Studios, midway art games from Jessica Antonelli Art, and more. The party starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free; donations gladly accepted.
