Humbug! Dickens on the Strand isn’t for another couple of weeks, but Scrooge has arrived a little early: In Phil Olson‘s “A Twisted Christmas Carol,” running Friday through Dec. 10 at Island ETC, 2317 Mechanic St., he goes by Buford Johnson and prefers cowboy boots and a Stetson to an oversized Victorian nightshirt. The play, guest-directed by Sarah Sneesby, folds Charles Dickens‘ four ghosts into Buford’s not-so-dearly departed business partner, who pays him a visit after Buford’s pickup truck gets hit by a tornado. Sounds like a hoot. Tickets are $35; see islandetc.org.

Psyched out: Arriving like the tide on waves of kaleidoscopic guitar and splashing cymbals, the Third Eyeland Party descends on Galveston Island Brewing, 8423 Stewart Road, Saturday afternoon bearing a mind-melting roster of regional ensembles: Austin’s Pale Dian and Acid Carousel; Houston’s Studded Left, Howard and the Nosebleeds, and Ak’Chamel; Dallas’ Wooden Earth; and Galveston’s own India Tigers In Texas, the founders of this most psychedelic feast. European Sun and Phantastic Lights will supply the necessary cortex-tickling visuals; Ascend Art Market is handling high-end souvenirs. General admission is free, VIP deals start at $60. Music begins at 4:20 sharp, but of course it does.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription