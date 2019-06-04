People commonly take their longest vacations in summer, and they generally remember to make arrangements to have someone take care of everything from their pets to the newspaper deliveries.
But many people may neglect to have someone look after their plants and home grounds during their absence. If you go away from home for more than a week, you may return to find substantial damage has occurred to plants left unattended.
This is especially true for plants growing in containers — both indoors and outside.
The ideal solution is to ask a friend who is knowledgeable about plants to check on your plants regularly and water them when necessary. If your designated plant care provider is not familiar with the care needed for some of your plants, be sure to provide instructions on the needs of each plant or group of plants. Plant owners should try not to make the instructions too complicated, though.
If the plants are going to be on their own, move those growing indoors away from sunny, bright windows, so they use water less rapidly. This doesn’t mean putting them in a dark room since they still need bright, indirect light to stay healthy while you’re gone.
Then right before leaving on your trip, thoroughly water all plants grown inside your home. Even allow some water to stand in the saucers beneath the plants’ containers — something we normally would not do.
Plants outside often need to be watered almost every day during the intense heat of summer especially when accompanied with windy conditions. Place all of your outdoor container plants, including any hanging baskets, in a shady location near the northern side of a building or under the protective cover of a large shade tree or covered patio.
Group plants fairly close together because this, along with the shady location, will help slow water loss. And, of course, water thoroughly just before you leave on vacation.
If you’ll be gone for more than a few days and you can’t find someone to water for you, inexpensive water timers — available at local nurseries and hardware stores – can work well when hooked up to an irrigation system. A battery-operated or electrical unit attaches to an outside faucet. All you do is set the timer for when you want the water to come on (based on how often you generally have to water the plants) and for how long, and it will water your plants automatically.
It’s probably easiest to use an oscillating sprinkler to water a grouping of your container plants. But if you wanted to be more sophisticated, drip systems also are available. With such a system, an emitter head, which is attached to thin, plastic tubing, is placed into each container. When the water timer comes on, the tubing carries water from a main line to each container, where the emitter allows the water to drip into the soil. Very little water is wasted, but it takes more time and money to set up this type of system.
In addition to caring for plants, you need to water your home grounds well prior to leaving, especially if there has been little rainfall before your vacation time starts. A thorough, slow soaking will provide sufficient soil moisture for several days.
Make sure you mulch all flower beds, vegetable gardens, shrub plantings and newly planted trees, too. Use a 3-inch to 4-inch layer of shredded leaves, cypress mulch, pine bark mulch or other available mulch to conserve moisture and reduce germination of weed seeds.
Flower beds and vegetable gardens are particularly vulnerable to drought while you are away. To water automatically, place either soaker hoses or sprinklers to cover various beds and areas of your landscape. Connect them to hoses attached to a timer at each faucet you use for irrigation. Set the timers to come on twice a week and stay on long enough to soak an area thoroughly. Also, set the timers so each water timer comes on at a different hour. That way you won’t lose water pressure while irrigating and keep in mind that morning irrigation is preferred.
Be sure to water and cut the lawn before leaving, and plan to have it mowed during your absence, if necessary. Most lawns require mowing at least every seven to 10 days. Besides becoming a telltale sign that you are away, overgrowth is unhealthy for your lawn, and the grass will be unattractive and stressed when it finally is mowed.
Finally, any sign of active insect or disease problems should be dealt with before you leave, or you may return to widespread damage and expensive replacement costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.