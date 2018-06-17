Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Archie and Gidget.
Archie is a 3-year-old Chihuahua with a short tan coat, stubby little nub of a tail, and large, expressive brown eyes. He came to our facility after being injured by a car, and wasn’t too sure about people at first. With his recovery, he has really come out of his shell. He has quite the personality and isn’t afraid to show it. He loves belly rubs and being carried around. Now when he sees people he gets so excited. He will be the perfect “Velcro dog” for the right family. Archie plays well with other dogs his own size and doesn’t seem to care who is giving him attention, just as long as he is getting love he is content. Come meet this funny little fellow.
Gidget is a little over 1-year-old and she has been at our facility since December. She was found as a stray, but is too sweet to make her living on the street. She is a short-haired brown tabby with beautiful green eyes that will just melt your heart. She is a total sweetheart and will happily accept head rubs and back scratches all day long. She still enjoys playing a little bit but her favorite thing is being petted. Gidget accepts all visitors, come meet her today.
Our sixth annual Ohana Surf Dog competition is just around the corner. Register your dog online at www.ohanasurfandskate.com for the competition set for July 21.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
