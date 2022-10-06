Broad comedy: Friday and Saturday nights close out the run of “Four Old Broads,” Island ETC‘s production of Leslie Kimball‘s comedy about four senior citizens determined to escape their assisted-living facility and embark on a Caribbean cruise if it’s the last thing they do — which it may very well be. “It’s a struggle to make it through rehearsals without laughing to the point of stopping to catch our breaths,” says director Kim Mytelka. Tickets are $30-$35 and available at islandetc.org.
Hot Ticket: Laugh, walk, read and ride at these events
- By CHRIS GRAY
