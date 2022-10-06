Broad comedy: Friday and Saturday nights close out the run of “Four Old Broads,” Island ETC‘s production of Leslie Kimball‘s comedy about four senior citizens determined to escape their assisted-living facility and embark on a Caribbean cruise if it’s the last thing they do — which it may very well be. “It’s a struggle to make it through rehearsals without laughing to the point of stopping to catch our breaths,” says director Kim Mytelka. Tickets are $30-$35 and available at islandetc.org.

One Man’s Trash

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription