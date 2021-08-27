Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Ave. T in Santa Fe, was the place to be seen Aug. 19 as Kyle Johnson, owner and head of wine production, and his team hosted the League City Regional Chamber Network Nights while welcoming newest member, The Party BusPam Schwertner.

Johnson and Leigh Balli, assistant general manager, and Briana Broderick, director of wine club and festivals, shared their knowledge about the vast selection of wines and stories about the first winery and only commercial vineyard in Galveston County. Meanwhile, chamber members and friends enjoyed the beautiful evening at the winery, sampling chardonnay, cabernet and pinot noir paired with an assortment of tasty fruits, cheeses and cold cuts laid out on the giant charcuterie board down in the cool wine cellar.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

