Kyle Johnson, from left, owner/head of wine production at Haak Winery; Leigh Balli, assistant general manager; and Briana Broderick, director of wine club and festivals sample the wine collection at the recent Networking Nights hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe.
Girlfriends sharing wine: Sabrina Schwertner; from left, Doreen Hughes, Galveston County Daily News columnist; and Pam Schwertner of The Party Bus pose in front of the wine selection at the recent Networking Nights at Haak Winery.
Ajay Patel, managing partner with Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott League City, his son Kishan Patel and his wife, Amita Patel, enjoy family time at Networking Nights at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe.
Joni Robertson, left, director of development with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas, and Tomorrow Orsak Thumann, with Allstate Insurance, hang out at recent Networking Nights hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce at Haak Vineyards & Winery.
Kyle Johnson, from left, owner/head of wine production at Haak Winery; Leigh Balli, assistant general manager; and Briana Broderick, director of wine club and festivals sample the wine collection at the recent Networking Nights hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Girlfriends sharing wine: Sabrina Schwertner; from left, Doreen Hughes, Galveston County Daily News columnist; and Pam Schwertner of The Party Bus pose in front of the wine selection at the recent Networking Nights at Haak Winery.
COURTESY
Ajay Patel, managing partner with Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott League City, his son Kishan Patel and his wife, Amita Patel, enjoy family time at Networking Nights at Haak Vineyards & Winery in Santa Fe.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Joni Robertson, left, director of development with Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Texas, and Tomorrow Orsak Thumann, with Allstate Insurance, hang out at recent Networking Nights hosted by the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce at Haak Vineyards & Winery.
Haak Vineyards & Winery, 6310 Ave. T in Santa Fe, was the place to be seen Aug. 19 as Kyle Johnson, owner and head of wine production, and his team hosted the League City Regional Chamber Network Nights while welcoming newest member, The Party Bus’ Pam Schwertner.
Johnson and Leigh Balli, assistant general manager, and Briana Broderick, director of wine club and festivals, shared their knowledge about the vast selection of wines and stories about the first winery and only commercial vineyard in Galveston County. Meanwhile, chamber members and friends enjoyed the beautiful evening at the winery, sampling chardonnay, cabernet and pinot noir paired with an assortment of tasty fruits, cheeses and cold cuts laid out on the giant charcuterie board down in the cool wine cellar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.