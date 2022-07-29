Friends Moody Gardens celebrated summer by having its annual luncheon July 21 on the top floor of the Moody Gardens Hotel in the Viewfinder’s Terrace in Galveston. Front row: Tauni Bryan and Francesca Hall. Back row: Ann Murray and Linda George.
Kathy Maines and Isabel Rogers attend the Friends of Moody Gardens annual summer luncheon on July 21. Rogers was awarded a first ever scholarship by the organization for her volunteerism of 1,363 hours.
Fran Card, Sophia Rogers, Lisa Stegman and Jennifer Rogers attend the Friends of Moody Gardens annual summer luncheon July 21.
Terry Card and Fran Card attend the Friends of Moody Gardens annual summer luncheon at Moody Gardens Hotel on July 21.
Carla Isbell, Mikey Isbell, Mary Lou Kelso and Delores Jensen pose for a picture at the Friends of Moody Gardens annual summer luncheon on July 21 at Moody Gardens Hotel in Galveston
Amelia Collins and Dr. Vivian Hernandez are longtime members of Friends of Moody Gardens.
Carol Jean Mulrain and Harry Elmendorf attend the Friends of Moody Gardens July 21 summer luncheon at Moody Gardens Hotel.
The board of directors of the Friends of MoodyGardens celebrated summer by having its annual luncheon July 21 on the top floor of the Moody Gardens Hotel in the Viewfinder’s Terrace in Galveston.
Lisa Stegman, curator of education for Moody Gardens, spoke about the Society for the Advancement of Volunteer Youths program. In a surprise announcement, the organization awarded a first ever scholarship to Isabel Rogers for her volunteerism of 1,363 hours.
