This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Bartleby and Georgie.
Bartleby (A014359) is a domestic short hair with a gray tabby coat trimmed with white. This sweet kitten offers good looks and personality in one small package. Bartleby is about 3 months old, friendly, and playful. He and his brother, Huckleby (A014358), arrived at GCARC as tiny babies. After spending time in foster care and growing a bit, they’re ready to take on the world.
Georgie (A014541) was in a foster home for a week so that the shelter could learn more about his personality. He does well with other dogs, and loved playing with his foster’s dog. He likes snuggling on the bed and taking naps on the couch. He did well around small children, and his foster says he is “extremely friendly.”
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Bartleby and Georgie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
