This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Eli and Eileen.
His name is Eli (A014025) and has been at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center for more than 185 days (that’s like 3 years in dog time!). He loves being around people and playing with the other ARC dogs outside. He enjoys playing fetch and knows basic commands such as “sit.” He has been waiting for what feels like forever. Maybe you will be the one?
Eileen (A015460) is a domestic medium hair kitty with a brown tabby and white coat. She’s quite the elegant young lady (one and a half years old) with her delicate face and silky coat. Eileen is sweet and playful, as well as a beauty from her pink nose to her plumed tail. She is excited to be the spokescat this week and is looking forward to her Facebook debut and having lots of visitors. Be sure to come meet Eileen; she may be the cat you’ve been waiting for.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Eli and Eileen is available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
