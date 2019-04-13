This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Popcorn and Katy Purry.
Popcorn (A0162926) is a handsome boy who loves attention more than anything else. He has enjoyed playing with the other center dogs in the yard, and usually settles down for a snooze after his play session. This prize pup is available for adoption.
Katy Purry (A016752) is a domestic short hair with a vivid calico coat. She’s a little over 2 years old, sweet and a bit shy until introductions are complete. Her calico coat is beautiful with lots of white, solid black patches and bright orange. Add a pink nose and bright eyes for perfection. Come meet Katy and help make her week special.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Popcorn and Katy Purry are available for adoption Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturday (closed on Good Friday) at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
