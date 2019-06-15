As they gathered at The Wilbrydge Reception Hall, you knew immediately something big was about to go down. Husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, uncles and leaders all gathered to support each other.
They gathered to tell their stories, share their arduous and difficult journey, listen and uplift their brothers. They were all here to share their unique story, rejoice that they came through hell, with grace and committed to being a better man.
These men were talking, sharing, rejoicing and owning their glory. They showed up, stood up and spoke up. They were here to share and speak to others about their personal journey.
Who are these men? They were the 2019 A Man & His Ribbon honorees: Inspirational speaker, Pastor Carl McNelty, Elder Paul Brown Jr. and Arthur Mitchell. Sharing their stories were Reese Green and Alfred Stinson.
Each one of these brave men, who dared to share a story, had suffered some form of life-threatening trauma. They came out on the other side of their brave journey as better men, better fathers, husbands, brothers and leaders. They came out wanting to give back and looking for every opportunity to serve.
They displayed their remarkable courage, resiliency and commitment to life. They exemplified what it means to Each One Reach One. They showed true grace, gratitude and zest for life. Today, we say happy Father’s Day to these brave men.
Behind all this action were a few good women: Denise Woodard, Lorna Jackson, Linda M. White, Bianca Franklin, Cynthia McNelty — and that man, Ron T. Mullen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.