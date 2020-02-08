Challenger Columbia Stadium Field House in League City on Jan. 30 was bustling with energy at the Clear Creek Education Foundation Innovation in Action Community Partnership Luncheon as the students from Falcon Pass Elementary School greeted visitors.

Third-and fifth-graders from the school’s gifted-and-talented class demonstrated their class project, “3D Doodlers and Sphero.” Works from students of Ralph Parr Elementary School and Bayside Intermediate School were on display. The remarkable young students in action were a source of pride and joy to all present. Their teacher, Debbie Adams, stood close by and beaming with pride as she kept a watchful eye from the sidelines on her group of young students: Alex Baird, Marshall Nguyen, Elise Shenkir and Avery Turco.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

