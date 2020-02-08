Galveston County Daily News reporter John Wayne Ferguson, right, discusses newsroom operations with Sara Martin and other members of Leadership Galveston during a tour of The Galveston County Daily News, Texas’ oldest newspaper.
Left to right: Alex Baird, teacher Debbie Adams, Marshall Nguyen, Elise Shenkir and Avery Turco show off their class project, “3D Doodlers and Sphero,” at the Clear Creek Education Foundation Innovation in Action Community Partnership Luncheon.
Fay Picard, district director for state Rep. Greg Bonnen; Kenny Koncaba and his wife, Kristi Koncaba; and Dawn McDonald share a moment at the recent Clear Creek Education Foundation Innovation in Action Community Partnership Luncheon.
Carrie Winder Davis and Marjorie Kovacevich tour the offices of The Galveston County Daily News, Texas’ oldest newspaper, as participants of Leadership Galveston.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Greg Smith, Amber Walker, Greg Ploss, Jennifer Carlisle and Chris Rylant at the Clear Creek Education Foundation Innovation in Action Community Partnership Luncheon.
Courtesy
Jonathan Cottrell, Deborah Laine and Rita Cunningham at the Clear Creek Education Foundation Innovation in Action Community Partnership Luncheon.
Courtesy
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Members of Leadership Galveston on Jan. 17 visited The Galveston County Daily News, the oldest newspaper in the state of Texas.
Challenger Columbia Stadium Field House in League City on Jan. 30 was bustling with energy at the Clear Creek Education Foundation Innovation in Action Community Partnership Luncheon as the students from Falcon Pass Elementary School greeted visitors.
Third-and fifth-graders from the school’s gifted-and-talented class demonstrated their class project, “3D Doodlers and Sphero.” Works from students of Ralph Parr Elementary School and Bayside Intermediate School were on display. The remarkable young students in action were a source of pride and joy to all present. Their teacher, Debbie Adams, stood close by and beaming with pride as she kept a watchful eye from the sidelines on her group of young students: Alex Baird, Marshall Nguyen, Elise Shenkir and Avery Turco.
