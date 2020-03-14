During the month of March, Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston, will exhibit an assortment of travel souvenirs collected by Galveston resident Bettie Brown during her 1902 transatlantic voyage.
In February 1902, Galveston socialite Bettie Brown embarked on a grand tour of Europe and the Mediterranean. After traveling from Texas to New York, she departed the United States onboard the luxurious ocean liner RMS Celtic. After a one-week cruise across the Atlantic, the ship reached its first stop at Madeira. From there, the group traveled to Gibraltar, Algiers, Malta and Greece.
